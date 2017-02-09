Summons – SUMMONS AND NOTICE

Child in Need of Protection or

Services Matter

State of Minnesota

Mille Lacs County

District Court

Judicial District: Seventh

Court File Number: 48-JV-17-166

Case Type: Juvenile

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren)

Marie Ann Fekete

Parent

NOTICE TO: Marie Ann Fekete, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 225 6th Avenue SE, Milaca, Minnesota, alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.

Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 225 6th Avenue SE, Milaca, Minnesota, on March 7, 2017 at 1:00 PM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.

YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

You have a right to be represented by counsel.

If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS, the Honorable

Steven A. Anderson

Judge of District Court

BY: Cheryl Woehler

Court Administrator

Published in the

Union-Times

February 9, 2017

650671