A memorial service for Vivian Buffington, age 86, of Foley, will be held Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Karmel Covenant Church near Dalbo. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

She is survived by her children, Patricia Okafor, Rozanna Corgard, Michael Buffington, and Lucinda Monson; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, one granddaughter, and eight siblings.

She is the last survivor of the Anna and Axel Carlson family.