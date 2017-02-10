Meet Your Neighbor – Hailey Stobb

Stage manager joining One-Act at State

Milaca – Every good performance has a good stage manager.

In the case of Milaca’s award-winning One-Act play, that stage manager is Hailey Stobb.

Stobb is no stranger to the Milaca High School drama department.

Last year was her first year in drama at MHS, where she assisted stage hands with the 2016 One-Act play.

She auditioned for one-act, but because of a very small cast, there wasn’t a role for her. But she went to rehearsal almost every day and learned the ins and outs of the behind-the-scenes workings of a play.

“I watched and learned,” she said.

She followed that up with a role in the 2016 Fall production of Thorton Wilder’s “The Matchmaker.”

This winter, she holds down the role of stage manager for “The Laramie Project.” The play won at the sub-section and section meets and is now headed for the Friday state competition on the campus of St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul.

Stobb’s jobs might seem endless to some. She is quick to say that she is nothing more than part of a big team that has produced an amazing play.

For starters, Stobb follows along with the script and makes sure the actors have all their lines covered. She also helps everyone get ready on performance day, including helping ensure that costumes are ready and all actors are on site. She also assists in setting up the stage’s set and works as the play’s sound person, as well.

She looks forward to Friday when One-Act heads to State.

“I’ll try to get here early and make sure everything is packed and ready to go,” she said.