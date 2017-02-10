Milaca SnoDayz Royalty Top 10

SnoDayz kicked off Monday, Feb. 6 at Milaca High School. One of the SnoDayz events is the annual crowning of the SnoDay king and queen, which will take place at the SnoDayz dance on Saturday, Feb. 11. The royalty top 10 was chosen by an online vote last week and announced at a Feb. 3 pep fest at the school. The top 10 are: Row 1 boys (L to R): Joseph Allen, Chad Christy, Taylor DeShaw, Sam Berg, and Bryce Kohlgraf and Row 2 girls (L to R): Ellie Rensenbrink, Audrey Buturian-Larson, Lily Truebenbach, Lexi Hunt, and Nika Tillotson.