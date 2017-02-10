Regional News from the surrounding communities

Onamia man arrested for passing bad bills

An Onamia man was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money in Morrison County.

Vincent Beaulieu, 31 of Onamia, was paying for several items at a gas station on January 22nd, when the owner noticed the money to be fake. He questioned Beaulieu, who then fled from the station, however the owner was able to retain a piece of the money and turned it over to police. Larsen says three other businesses have also been receiving bogus bills.

– Morrison County Sheriff

Spreader stolen

A Gehl brand manure spreader has been stolen in Benton County. The spreader is 15 feet in length, and is 20-30 years old, with mismatched truck tires, according to Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck. The spreader is a model 325 and has a missing cylinder by the back end, and has a broken bracket toward the rear. The theft happened in the 10700 block of 25th Street Northeast in Foley.

Heck says they are searching for an older Ford truck with two tone color. The truck also has shiny aluminum rims and lights on the mirror.

If you have any information, contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 320-968-7201 or Tri County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301

– Benton County Sheriff

4-wheeler goes through lake

A man was pulling his kids on a tube behind a four-wheeler when it went through the ice Jan. 29 on Lake Orono in Elk River.

The man, 38, went into the water but did not go all the way under and did not need medical attention, according to the police report. His kids did not go into the water.

The incident happened about 100 feet south of the Highway 10 bridge over Lake Orono. Collins Brothers Towing pulled the four wheeler out of the water.

– Elk River Star News

Handgun taken in burglary

A 9 mm handgun, cash and watches are missing after a burglary in Elk River.

It was a non-forced-entry burglary of a home in the 13000 block of 189th Avenue. The incident was reported to police Jan. 20.

– Elk River Star News

Acquittal in electricity theft

James Michael Nuttbrock, 55, Pierz, was found not guilty of felony theft in Morrison County District Court, Jan. 26.

The charges came on April 7, 2014, when the Crow Wing Power Company reported the theft of electricity to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. The company named Nuttbrock as the person in question.

The Sheriff’s Office was told that someone had used a homemade cable with clips attached at the top of the electric power pole. There were cords dangling down from the pole.

The clips were used to bypass the meter at the top of the pole and the unmetered wires ran down the pole to an outlet box with numerous extension cords, allegedly supplying electricity to the Nuttbrock residence and outbuildings.

Nuttbrock pleaded not guilty to the charge and a jury acquitted him.

– Morrison Co. Record