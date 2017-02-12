Dorr: Does Minnesota really need a law that would make it illegal to use a cellphone while driving?

I drove to Minneapolis and back on Saturday, the trip there made during bright sunlight, the trip home at night in a steady drizzle until the last few miles before getting back to Princeton.

Couldn’t see what other drivers were doing at night, of course, but during the day on I-94 there a couple drivers apparently texting while driving – you know, over in the left lane, driving too slow for the traffic, their heads bobbing up an down as they hit the buttons on their phones.

It’s not uncommon anymore to see people texting as they drive. I don’t understand it because it imperils their own safety, to say nothing of those of us who happen to be stuck on the road with them. It’s ridiculous.

It’s illegal in Minnesota and many other states to text and drive, as well it should be. But I wonder if it’s a good idea to pass a law making it illegal to use a cellphone while driving. A couple of state legislators have proposed such a law this session and it’s gotten some attention from the media.

Perhaps in a perfect world nobody would use a cellphone while driving. We got by for decades without cellphones, as we did computers that have led to an ever-increasing list of scams and identity thefts. Now, however, cellphones and computers are part of our lives, although I wish sometimes people would join in conversations instead of staring at their smart phones.

I have a friend on an editorial board that I serve on who has been saying for a couple years that distracted driving is as bad as driving while under the influence. He may be right, given the number of accidents that are happening because of texting and driving.

But a law against talking on a cellphone? I wonder about that.

Have you ever driven with a crying or screaming child in the car? How about eating and/or drinking while driving? They don’t put those cup holders in cars for nothing. I think most of us have done some eating while driving. How about listening to a game or some music on the radio? Or changing a station on the radio? Or turning the heat or air conditioning up or down with one hand while driving with the other?

The list could go on and on, including looking at billboards that are seemingly everywhere, or talking to someone in the front seat or back seat.

Yes, having a phone in the car that doesn’t require the driver to hold a phone to his or her ear would be the best. But there are lots of cars on the road that don’t include that option and that isn’t going to change soon.

I’m not sure we need a law that would make it illegal to use a handheld phone while driving. For one thing, enforcement would probably be a major problem unless the penalties were severe. (The present law in our state for distracted driving calls for a $50 fine the first time and $250 the second time.)

I’ve made a pact with myself to try to limit using a cellphone while I’m driving. I think that’s a good idea. But there are so many other so-called distractions, such as simply talking to the person next to you, that I wonder if a law against using a handheld phone is realistic.

It will be interesting to see how the bill does in the Minnesota Legislature.

Speaking of safety, there’s a story out there that a sports columnist recalled the story of a flight attendant who asked Muhammad Ali to fasten his seat belt. Ali, God bless his soul, is said to have replied, “Superman don’t need no seat belt.” The flight attendant shot back: “Superman don’t need no airplane either.”

Some more news items from 1967 in Princeton.

Someone suggested last week that I take another swing at news items from in and around Princeton in 1967. I agreed to do so but will then attempt to take a different year each week to look back.

It was news in February when it was announced that Northwestern Bell was going to build a business office in Princeton. The structure is still there, across the road to the north from Princeton Health & Fitness, or across the road to the west from the old creamery building. But it’s no longer a business office.

In March Smith System Mfg. announced a $140,000 expansion program of 22,700 square feet that would increase the size of the plant by a third. Smith System, primarily a manufacturer of school equipment, was located north of the present hospital and employed many people on two shifts.

What creamery you might ask (see fist paragraph)? The building was kiddy corner from the old middle school (Princeton Health & Fitness today) and its sales were announced to be up $150,000 in 1966. But, like many other creameries in Minnesota, it eventually went out of business.

Another of Princeton’s downtown fires took place at the Henchen Fairway grocery store, damage estimated at $25,000. It was the second major fire in Princeton during March. And in April there was a fire at the FFA demonstration building on the fairgrounds, although there was little damage.

Inland Lumber, located a block from the main intersection in town, was purchased by the city and some merchants to be made into a parking area. The area is still there, located east of the old hospital, today’s school district office building.

Radio station WKPM began broadcasting in 1967 and is still here today as WQPM. It was originally just an AM station of 500 watts.

There was a grand opening at the Rum River Golf Club in July after there was an addition to the south side of the clubhouse that included a pro shop, new bar area and increased kitchen facilities.

After area morticians decided to end ambulance service, Princeton Community Hospital announced it would operate an ambulance service. Three weeks later a fund drive for the service had passed $5,000 and the hospital purchased an ambulance. The fund later grew to $7,500.

It’s commonplace today but the football field got a lighted scoreboard when the Downtown Quarterbacks Club presented a check for $600 to the school district to complete the lighting, club president Don McAlpine doing the honors..

The city budget for 1968 was set at $178,000. Fifty years later in 2017 the budget is at about $2.3 million.

Jack Huhnerkoch, a photographer, was elected mayor in November and George Pederson, an optometrist, was elected to the council.

As the Princeton Union began its 92nd year of publication, the location of a new Highway 95 was revealed, requiring rechanneling of the west branch of the Rum River and the construction of a bridge.

And, as the year ended, the Tiger Den – a youth center situated in a former potato warehouse near where Princeton Public Utilities is today – was $1,675 richer after 67 businesses donated money for remodeling, etc. And the City Council and the local American Legion post had pledged $100 each month toward the salary of a director.

There – just a few more news items from 1967. We’ll run through some from 1968 next week.

SPORTS MEMORIES

Feb. 21, 1957 – Princeton beat Osseo and Spring Lake Park in a meet at Princeton to determine the Rum River Conference wrestling title. Eight PHS wrestlers won their weight classes . . . The basketball team beat Elk River 58-54 as Jerry Kish had 19 points and Dick Young 10.

Feb. 22, 1962 – Princeton beat Fridley 61-50 as Dean Hansen and Steve Lindell each scored 16, but lost 80-65 to Cambridge in a District 16 game as Lindell had 16, Hansen 15 and Phil Kobbervig 13.

Feb. 23, 1967 – Bob Backlund (13-0) finished unbeaten in the regular season as Princeton (9-3) beat Spring Lake Park 23-22 after trailing 16-2 . . . PHS finished second in basketball in the Rum River at 10-2 and then beat Isle 91-73 in the first round of District 16 play. Steve Cartwright, who led the Rum River in scoring with a 22.5 average, had 28 points and 26 rebounds.

Feb. 23, 1972 – Helen Sanborn won the singles with a 605 as Princeton swept singles, doubles and team competition with Milaca women in a bowling competition held in both towns . . . Milaca beat Princeton 61-51 as Mike Froelich, Tom Rogde and Mike Solheim each scored 12 points.

Feb. 24, 1977 – The girls basketball team clinched a Rum River title tie with a 37-34 win over Mora as Laurie Peterson and Barb Northway each scored 12 points . . . Curt Jenson had 22 points and 13 rebounds in a 60-37 win over North Branch. The Tigers placed fourth in the Rum River.

Feb. 18, 1982 – The wrestling team beat Chisago Lakes 30-27 and placed second in the Rum River . . . Doug Patnode led a faculty team in scoring with 14 points in a 75-74 loss to the Minnesota Vikings basketball team in front of a standing-room-only crowd.

Feb. 19, 1987 – Chris Williams broke the school record in the 50-yard freestyle, giving him a hand in school records for 8 of the 11 events . . . Karry Schimming (22 points, 18 rebounds) and Kelly Keen (10 points, 12 rebounds) led in a 50-33 win over Foley.

Feb. 20, 1992 – The winning streak of the girls basketball team reached 11 with a 76-22 win over Foley (the team’s fourth game of 72 points or more) and a 69-56 win over Duluth Denfeld. Corrine Lundell (22) and Alison Ringaman (16) led the scoring in the Foley game and and Lundell (29 points, 7 blocked shots), Tanya Dorr (11 points, 8 assists) and Ringaman (10 points) led in the Denfeld game.

Feb. 27, 1997 – Peter Green won the individual medley in the Section II meet at St. Cloud, qualifying for state . . . Jamie Werner, who finished 29-6, got to the title match in Section 6AA wrestling but lost that match and one for true second, just missing a trip to state.

Feb. 14, 2002 – Jenny Erickson made all-conference in gymnastics . . . Stephanie Drews scored 18 in a 48-42 win over Chisago Lakes . . . Mark Patnode scored 33 points in a 58-53 win over Pine City.

Feb.15, 2007 – The boys basketball team’s hopes for a good section seed took a hit in a 51-50 loss to Becker after leading 42-33 with 12:30 remaining. Jared Berggren had 19 points and Ryan Fay 10 . . . The girls team (11-8, 2-9 in the M8) lost 69-52 to a St. Michael-Albertville team that shot 46 percent despite shooting under 30 percent for the season. Katie Loberg had 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Feb. 16, 2012 – Lydia Cameron and Carissa Fuller were all-conference in gymnastics . . . Cory Messer (132 pounds) won in a dual meet with Little Falls to finish undefeated in Granite Ridge meets.