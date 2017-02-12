Your child will read your valentine, so write a good one

Tracey Finck,

Reading Corps Literacy Tutor

If there’s one thing we all eagerly read, it’s personal mail.

Especially if it’s handwritten and comes from someone who loves us.

The first thing I do after grabbing the mail from our box is scan through the pile looking for my name in handwriting. You, too? Your kids have the same irresistible urge to read personal messages.

So here’s a great way to get your kids to read: write to them.

Don’t be embarrassed about your penmanship. Don’t worry about whether the words might be too difficult for your child to decipher. You can read the letter to them.

Your child will treasure having your love on paper to savor again and again.

Do you have any handwritten letters from your parents? I once visited the home of Mel Stewart, who was head of the philosophy department at Bethel University in St. Paul until he retired and moved to Zimmerman. While we were in his study, I noticed a handwritten letter displayed under the glass covering his desk. He explained it was a letter from his mother and one of his most treasured possessions.

Valentine’s Day is an opportune time to write a love letter to your child. It might be the start of something significant. Years ago, I read a magazine article by a woman whose daughter wrote a little note to the tooth fairy to accompany the tooth under her pillow. The tooth fairy wrote back, and the correspondence thrived. It wasn’t long before the mom abandoned the pseudonym and admitted she was “Mom.” At the time this woman was writing the article, her daughter was in college, and their letters back and forth were a source of comfort and happiness to both of them. The author said that during middle school and high school years, their relationship went through a few difficult seasons. She thought it was the notes they wrote back and forth that helped them work through those hard times.

Over the years while raising our three kids, I’ve kept a journal for each one as an ongoing love letter. Some of my entries are just a quick phrase or sentence. Some are quotes of things they’ve said or descriptions of charming things they did. Some are little descriptions of meaningful moments we’ve shared that I don’t want to forget. Some are observations about the unique abilities or qualities I’ve noticed as they have continued to develop their personalities.

When Betsy, our oldest, was in middle school, she used to read the journal I was writing for her to find out who she was–the way a girl looks in a mirror to find out if she’s beautiful. My goal was to make that journal a loving mirror to reflect back to her all the beauty and goodness I saw in her. It turned out to be such a source of life and affirmation for her that she told me I should tell other parents to keep journals for their kids. I did that in a book which I called “Love Letters to a Child.” It’s available at Princeton Book and Bible.

I’d love to hear about your experiences writing to your kids. You can reach me at tracey.finck@isd477.org.