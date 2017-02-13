Amy Rowell Carling

Amy Lynne Rowell Carling was born in Boston, MA on May 7, 1949, to Arlene French and Nathaniel B. Rowell. She grew up with five younger brothers and sisters in East Kingston, NH. She attended local schools, graduating from Exeter High School in 1967. She went on to earn a B.S. From Stephens College, and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with an M.S. in plant pathology. She met Don Carling while working at the UM-C Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic and they were married in 1977. Over the years, Don's work took the family to Norway, Georgia, Virginia, Western Australia and Alaska. While in Alaska Amy worked for the MatSu School District Federal Programs Department, retiring in 2011. Amy was an accomplished painter, potter and glass artist; and enjoyed sharing her enthusiasm for art and life with others. She leaves behind her beloved family, and friends all over the world. Amy was diagnosed with stage-4 lung cancer in October, 2014 and died on December 5, 2016. In keeping with her wishes, no funeral was held. Her ashes will be interred at a later time. Amy is survived by her husband Don; children Adrienne (Dimetri), Ft. Huachuca, AZ; Silje, Herndon, VA; and Mark (Leah), Wasilla, AK; as well as her siblings and their families.

