My car automatically points north to Milaca

Jerry Carlson

Guest column writer

Welcome 2017; with all the exciting opportunities you will provide. Today as I return from a trip to Milaca, I realize how often my car points north to the place of my childhood. Often it is to a parade, festival, or fun event but lately more often it is to mourn the passing of a dear friend or relative. Though these occasions are filled with sadness, they also bring us together to share memories of our past. The conversations with fellow Milacians at these gatherings makes me remember things that happened a long time ago when I was a boy.

We often went into town to buy supplies, to an appointment, or just to socialize. Going to town was not the only place to enjoy a fun day or evening with friends. Our neighbors Carl and Francis Ranem, with their girls; Janis, Junis and Carla, would often go to Bock to see outdoor movies during the warmer months. Luckily, they would ask me to tag along, and I did. Friday nights, we would climb into their car and make our way to Bock to join a large group of people and 10,000+ mosquitoes to watch the movie. The mosquitoes were more there to dine on us then watch the movie. There was a big vacant lot where we all would gather at. Some people traveled town to town, bringing movies which they showed on a large sheet that they stretched over a large frame. The movies were in black and white but did have sound. They usually where a western and the best part of it was that they were FREE.

There was always a large crowd because chores were finished for the evening and it was a great way to relax after a long week of work. As most people back in the 30’s and early 40’s did not have television, it was the only way to view a movie. During the middle of the movie, there was an intermission. While the women socialized or went to Carlson’s Grocery to buy or look at the items, the men went to Eric’s Cafe. There they could have a cold beer and meet to talk. Often, us kids went to Eric’s Cafe to enjoy a pop or buy some candy. Then back to the movie, where we sat on our blankets in the grass and became snacks for the bugs. We did not mind, we were at the movies! When the movie was over we would hang out and talk or play games until it was time to head home.

Driving a different direction would being me to a world that truly fascinated me. A family ride would many times bring us to the west side of Mille Lacs Lake. About half way up the west side was the reservation that the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibew Native Americans lived. I had always been interested in their culture and hoped on one of those trips, I would meed a boy my age who lived there and could become friends. That we could share stories about or lives to each other and learn things. At school, I read a story about two boys from two different cultures becoming friends and how they learned so much from each other and I thought that would be so interesting.

Often while we were in that area, we would find Native Americans selling their goods along the roadside to travelers. I can remember the one we stopped at had an authentic teepee erected and the Native Americans selling items were dressed in their native wear. It was fun to see all the different items that they had made and I wanted to purchase something when I had saved enough money. It was so exciting when that day did happen and I was about to purchase my much awaiting item. What I bought was a birchbark wastebasket. The wastebasket I picked was round, smaller on the bottom then on the top and it has a birchbark flower that is on the side. My wastebasket is over 70 years old and sits beside my desk still to this day in as good a shape as when bought.

I had to wait many years, but eventually my other wish came true. While in the Bogus Brook 4H Club, we sometimes did county wide events, which included the Ojibew Reservation 4H Club. At one of these events, I met a young man my age from the reservation that I became friends with. We did not see each other often, but when we did I really enjoyed it. Duane Dunkley was a little bit younger then I was, and luckily, I saw him when he started college at St. Cloud University. I was in the fraternity Lambda Chi Beta and suggested that he check us out. Duane became one of our new pledges, and then my fraternity brother. After he graduated he became the Commissioner of Education for the Ojibew Reservation.

The memories from Milaca have shaped me into the person I am today. It often feels like my car is set on auto-pilot, as it seems to know how to get to Milaca on its own. I am glad that I have lived close enough to continually make these journeys back home over these 80+ years. I am proud to have been born in Milaca, grown up in Milaca, and someday (hopefully a long time from now), will rest in Milaca: It is my home.

Jerry Carlson grew up in the Milaca area and now resides in Bloomington, Minnesota. With the help of his daughter Jill’s writing, he hopes to bring back memories of past Milaca experiences.