Norman Carl Bergstrom

November 20, 1931–February 9, 2017Norman was born in Foley, MN to Carl and Nettie (Serstock) Bergstrom. He married Ramona Silverness on June 15, 1957. Norman was employed as a welder at Hoffman Engineering, Anoka, MN for 42 years. He later married Phyllis Stowe Scherbing on September 14, 2001.
He is survived by wife, Phyllis Bergstrom; children Beth (Keith) Krueger of St. Cloud, Joel Bergstrom of Dayton, Denise (Gary) Walton of Albertville, and Jeff Bergstrom of Maple Grove; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Doris Bergstrom, and brother Roland (Myrtle) Bergstrom.
Norman was preceded in death by siblings, Joseph Bergstrom, Herbert Bergstrom, and Melba Knochenmus.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 18 at Wooddale Church, 6630 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344. Visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.