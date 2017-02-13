Princeton alum and father act in Play, Inc’s ‘Company’

Cast members of Play, Inc’s production of “Company.” George and Andy Walker are pictured, from top, on the far right. Photo provided, Union-Times

Princeton – Play Inc. Community Theatre’s production of George Furth and Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” features two Princeton men among its cast.

Princeton High School alumnus Andy Walker has been doing community theater alongside his father, George Walker, a Princeton High School teacher, for years.

“Company” is a musical comedy from 1970. Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the music and lyrics for the play, is also known for his work on “Sweeney Todd” and “Into the Woods.”

“Company” is about Bobby, a single man whose friends are all married and who agonizes between settling down himself or continuing his life as a bachelor, juggling three girlfriends.

George Walker plays Larry, the husband of the oldest pair of Robert’s married friends. Andy Walker plays David, another husband.

Although “Company” is a comedy, it also presents a deep examination of the ups and downs of romantic relationships. George and Andy Walker both say they appreciate the play’s depth.

“It has lots of good funny parts, but at the same token it makes you think,” Andy Walker said.

“Company” is unique in that its story is told through a series of short vignettes centered around Bobby’s 35th birthday. Bobby’s interactions with his married couple friends during the course of the play reveals the complexity of married life to him.

“A phrase I would use is miserable marital bliss,” George Walker said, describing the play’s tone. He referenced the way the married couples in the play routinely complain about one another, yet love each other deep down.

“We’re miserable, but, no, we’re really happy,” he said.

George Walker has one other son and a daughter. They’ve all been involved in theater in or outside of school, on or off the stage.

“It’s kind of been in our family,” he said.

Andy Walker was involved in theater throughout high school, and he and his father have been participating in community theater in the Princeton area for years. Walker was a part of the outdoor production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” put on by Princeton High School choir director Mark Potvin in the summer of 2012.

Andy Walker partly credits his father with inspiring his enthusiasm for theatre.

“He’s the reason I do it,” he said of his father.

Andy Walker got involved with Play Inc. two years ago, when he joined a production of “The Producers,” and his father followed.

In addition to acting in community theater, Andy Walker is a crop adjuster, farmer and Baldwin Township firefighter. He said people don’t often peg him as the type to enthusiastically don a costume and makeup to act in stage musicals, but doing so is important to him.

“The arts in general is a very important thing,” he said. “It makes a person well-rounded.”

“Company” opened at the theater on Anoka-Ramsey Community College’s Cambridge campus on Feb. 3. Its remaining shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets are $10, $8 for students and seniors, and they can be purchased online at playinconline.org under the “ticket information” tab.