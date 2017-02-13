Mass of Christian Burial for Rocke Rowland, age 70, of Milaca, was held Monday, February 13, 2017 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Milaca with Fr. James Remmerswaal, OSC, officiating. Interment followed at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Braham. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Rocke Thomas Rowland was born November 10, 1946 in Melrose, MN to Thomas and Lorena (Ricker) Rowland. He attended eighteen different schools and graduated from St. Francis High School. He attended Long Beach State University in California and the University of Minnesota, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree. Rocke served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Elaine Illies and they made their home in St. Michael for about ten years. Rocke went to Anoka Technical College for baking and worked in a bakery for years before teaching. He taught school in St. Michael and at North Hennepin College for eight years. Rocke worked as a facilities clerk for American Family Insurance for twenty years. Rocke later moved to Milaca, where he worked with Community Involvement Program with Stepping Stones and Shelter Home.

Rocke passed away Monday, February 6, 2017 near Foley, Minnesota.

Rocke is survived by his daughter, LuAnn (Daniel) Hubers of Oklahoma; son, Chad (Nicole) of Princeton; five grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette (Allen) Louzon of Champlin and Becky Rowland of Rush Lake; father, Thomas Rowland of Rush Lake; good friend, Reno Lindell; also by many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorena and wife, Elaine.

