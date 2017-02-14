DNR Report

The following reports were filed by DNR conservation officers in the Mille Lacs and Princeton districts on Feb. 6 District 10 Mille Lacs area

• Officer Chris Tetrault (Isle) checked anglers on area lakes. The bite has seemed to slow but people are still picking up some fish as a handful of walleye and crappies were seen. Snowmobile trails are adequate as the recent warm up did not help them. A few more inches of snow and the trails should be good. The officer met with Isle School and the Isle Drift Skippers to complete the donation of a snowy owl to the school for educational purposes. Enforcement was taken for angling without a license in possession, angling with extra lines, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

• Officer Dan Starr (Onamia) found a slower bite this week due to changing weather patterns, however, assistance was given to a novice angler in catching a 27? walleye. The beginner took the advice of CO Starr and ended up landing a true trophy within a few minutes of coaching. Fish house litter was found and marked with GPS. TIP calls came in for extra lines, deer carcasses, and trespass issues. Arrangements were made for upcoming FAS and snowmobile safety classes.

District 12 Princeton area

• Officer Mike Krauel (Milaca) spent the week focusing on angling activity. CO Krauel also handled several trapping calls. Enforcement action for the week included angling with an extra line, angling after license revocation, and possession of marijuana.

• Officer Mitch Sladek (Big Lake) worked fishermen and snowmobilers. He assisted Sherburne County on a burglary. He also took a number of nuisance animals calls and followed up on a big game case. worked fishermen on area lakes. He investigated another possible big game violation and followed up on a number of dumpings in the Sand Dunes State Forest.