Community & People

Lions fishing contest draws record crowd

By

The Princeton Lions 30th annual Ice Fishing Tournament played out almost perfectly Feb. 12, with ice about 19 inches thick, bright sunshine and above-freezing temperatures.

One of the tournament organizers, Scott Liestman, said, “I’m pretty sure it’s the biggest yet,” at an estimated 1,000 people.

The Lions called raffle-prize winners every few minutes throughout the three-hour day, and everyone watched the leaderboard toward the end of the contest. Those who caught the top-10 biggest fish won a prize:

Calab Klantz took first prize with a 2.79-pound northern, with all other fishes caught weighing in at 0.33 of a pound or less and the second-place fish reeled in just 15 minutes before the contest ended.

2nd place:  Joe Siwek

3rd place:  Emily Walz

4th place:  Cassie Walz

5th place:  Tyler Iten

6th place:  Gerad Smith

7th place:  Melissa Kobus

8th place:  Jeremiah Nanke

9th place:  Josh Miskavige

10th place:  Dustin Stay.

People of all ages turned out for the 30th annual Princeton Lions Ice Fishing Contest Feb. 12 at Green Lake, including young Marie McCabe, who had caught a perch. Doug Kraska and his grandson Mason Morrell were among the roughly 1,000 people who attended the 30th annual Princeton Lions Ice Fishing Contest Feb. 12 at Green Lake. Kraska said he did not think participants could drive one the ice so he walked, giving Mason a long sled ride back and saying “the things a grandpa won’t do for their grandkid.” Buckets, tip-ups, poles and depth finders dotted the frozen surface of Green Lake Feb. 12 during the Princeton Lions annual Ice Fishing Contest. Rules of the Princeton Lions annual Ice Fishing Contest say participants may not fish inside an ice house, so Mark Bratvold (left) and Nick Stromberg used their house to make a “wind wall” to shield them from the day’s chilly wind. Mikayla Gallagher (left) and Jamie Blomquist fished together at the Princeton Lions Ice Fishing Contest Feb. 12 at Green Lake but had not caught anything at the midway point of the contest. The weather and the ice -- about 19 inches of it -- cooperated for the Lions Ice Fishing contest. Kids at the Lions annual Ice Fishing contest did some fishing but found many other ways to entertain themselves on the ice. The Princeton Lions held its 30th annual Ice Fishing Contest Feb. 12 at Green Lake, where an estimated crowd of about 1,000 people -- the biggest yet organizers think -- came to try their luck in the fishing contest and/or win one of many raffle-ticket prizes, which were given away throughout the event. The top fishing winners: 1) Calab Krantz, 2) Joe Siwek, 3) Emily Walz, 4) Cassie Walz, 5) Tyler Iten, 6) Gerad Smith, 7) Melissa Kobus, 8) Jeremiah Nanke, 9) Josh Miskavige and 10) Dustin Stay. Doug Kraska works on his ice-fishing equipment at the 30th annual Princeton Lions Ice Fishing Contest Feb. 12 at Green Lake, where the ice and weather cooperated for a big day of fishing and prizes.
<
>
The Princeton Lions held its 30th annual Ice Fishing Contest Feb. 12 at Green Lake, where an estimated crowd of about 1,000 people -- the biggest yet organizers think -- came to try their luck in the fishing contest and/or win one of many raffle-ticket prizes, which were given away throughout the event. The top fishing winners: 1) Calab Krantz, 2) Joe Siwek, 3) Emily Walz, 4) Cassie Walz, 5) Tyler Iten, 6) Gerad Smith, 7) Melissa Kobus, 8) Jeremiah Nanke, 9) Josh Miskavige and 10) Dustin Stay.

 