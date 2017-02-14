Lions fishing contest draws record crowd

The Princeton Lions 30th annual Ice Fishing Tournament played out almost perfectly Feb. 12, with ice about 19 inches thick, bright sunshine and above-freezing temperatures.
One of the tournament organizers, Scott Liestman, said, “I’m pretty sure it’s the biggest yet,” at an estimated 1,000 people.
The Lions called raffle-prize winners every few minutes throughout the three-hour day, and everyone watched the leaderboard toward the end of the contest. Those who caught the top-10 biggest fish won a prize:
Calab Klantz took first prize with a 2.79-pound northern, with all other fishes caught weighing in at 0.33 of a pound or less and the second-place fish reeled in just 15 minutes before the contest ended.
2nd place: Joe Siwek
3rd place: Emily Walz
4th place: Cassie Walz
5th place: Tyler Iten
6th place: Gerad Smith
7th place: Melissa Kobus
8th place: Jeremiah Nanke
9th place: Josh Miskavige
10th place: Dustin Stay.