Lorraine (Bujarski) Young

Lorraine Clara (Bujarski) Young passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the Minnesota Valley Health Center Nursing Home in Le Sueur, MN. She was 84 years old.

Lorraine was born in Foley, MN to Henry and Clara Bujarski.

She is preceded in death by her son Michael, parents, and sisters, Izabelle (Athman), Dolores (Thomas) and Delphine (Skuza).

Lorraine is survived by her sons, Jeff, Dave and Keith (Dawn) and her devoted and loving daughter, Annette; as well as grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial service will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church, Foley, MN at 11 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2017. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Heritage of Foley Nursing Home, 253 Pine St., Foley, MN 56329. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

