Princeton man killed in ATV crash

BLUE HILL TOWNSHIP – A Princeton man died Saturday, Jan. 28, when the ATV he was driving overturned in a field southwest of the city of Princeton in Blue Hill Township.

Jacob Draper, 33, died at the scene after life-saving measures by emergency responders were unsuccessful, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott.

A resident of a nearby home witnessed the crash and called 911.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Jan. 28 near the intersection of 172nd Street and 319th Avenue.

Draper was the only person on the all-terrain vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authories said Draper wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Five injured in crash

One man was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital and four others transported to Fairview Northland Regional Hospital following a one-vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 27, west of Princeton.

Joseph W. Lacina, 20, was driving a vehicle southwest on Apple Road when the road curved to the left. Lacina missed the curve, went straight off the roadway and collided with a tree, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent Lindgren. Lacina said he didn’t remember what happened, Lindgren said. Passenger Chase J. Goor, 20, was airlifted to North Memorial. Four passengers in the vehicle were all eventually transported to the emergency room of the Princeton hospital, Lindgren said.