Cronin/Heyes

Brittney Heyes and Brian Cronin were united in marriage October 22, 2016 at Rose Vine Hall, Roseville, Minnesota.

Parents of the couple are Paula and David Heyes of Forest City, Iowa and Joseph and Patty Cronin of Milaca, MN.

Brittney is a 2005 graduate of Lakeland Union High School and a 2009 graduate of University of Wisconsin – Stout and works for Optum Behavioral Health as an EAP Intake Counselor.

Brian is a 2005 graduate of Milaca High School and a 2009 graduate of the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul. He works for Encompass in Roseville, MN as a Data Analyst.

The bride was attended by bridesmaid of honor Lesleigh Steffen, and bridesmaids Brigitte Kruschinski, Sadie, Larson, Heidi King, Christina Luke, and Jessica Norem. The groom’s best man was Mitch Billings. The groomsmen were Tony Thompson, Alan Juell, Joe Cronin (cousin), Eric Cronin, and Carl Cronin. The ring bearer was Max Steffen, nephew of the bride with Drew Heyes and Paul Steffen as ushers and Sarah Cronin and Ava Goepfert readers.

The wedding reception was held at Grumpys in Roseville, MN. The newlyweds reside in Loretto, MN.