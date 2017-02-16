County – MILLE LACS COUNTY

Board Meeting

January 31, 2017

These are summary minutes only, per MN Statute 375.12. Full text of meeting minutes is available for public inspection at the Administrative Services Office, located at 635 2nd St SE, Milaca, MN and may also be viewed on the Countys website: www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us.

Board Chair Tellinghuisen called the meeting to order at 9:02 a.m., with the following members present: Commissioners Reynolds, Wilhelm, Oslin, and Peterson. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Accept the regular agenda. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Accept the following consent agenda items: Review of Auditors Warrants; Approve January Claims for the Commissioners Mileage and Per Diems in the Amount of $227.34; Submittal of Various Monthly Reports; Authorize Hire of Full-Time Eligibility Worker in Community & Veterans Services Office; Authorize Hire of Full-Time Office Support Assistant in Probation Office; Authorize Hire of Full-Time Probation Officer in Probation Office; Approve Purchase of Service Agreements between Sterling Pointe Senior Living and Community and Veterans Services; and between Scandia House of Isle and Community and Veterans Services; Approve Purchase of Service Agreement between Community & Veterans Services and Mille Lacs Academy; Adopt Resolution 01-31-17-01 Participation in Community Development Block Grant, and Approve Citizen Participation Plan; Adopt Resolution 01-31-17-02 Designate Port Authority of the City of St. Paul to Administer PACE Program; Approve Grant from Mille Lacs Lake Area Economic Relief Program to Gregorys Resort; and Approve Renewal of TriMin Systems, Inc. Support Services Contract. (Wilhelm, Oslin; 5-0)

Approve 1/17/17 Board meeting minutes (Reynolds, Wilhelm; 5-0).

Authorize the purchase of a 2017 Caterpillar 12M3 motor grader through Minnesota State Bid, and authorize disposal of Unit #3004 2004 Cat 12H motor grader. (Peterson, Oslin; 5-0)

Authorize the purchase of a 2017 Mack GU713 truck chassis and plow equipment through Minnesota State Bid. (Wilhelm, Oslin; 5-0)

Approve the purchase of service agreement between SCHU-TRAN LLC and Community & Veterans Services. (Oslin, Reynolds; 5-0)

Close the meeting at 9:23 a.m., pursuant to M.S. 13D.05 Subd. 3(b), to conduct the performance evaluation of County Administrator Oman. (Oslin, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Reopen the meeting at 10:06 a.m. (Peterson, Wilhelm; 5-0)

Accept County Administrator Omans performance evaluation, with a rating of commendable +. (Wilhelm, Reynolds; 5-0)

Adjourn the meeting at 10:07 a.m. (Oslin, Reynolds; 5-0)

