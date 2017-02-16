County – MILLE LACS COUNTY

MINNESOTA

MOTOR GRADER FOR SALE BIDS CLOSE

FEBRUARY 23, 2017

Sealed bids will be received until 1:00 PM, February 23, 2017 at the Office of the County Engineer at 635 2nd Street SE (Upper Level), Milaca, MN, at which time bids will be opened and read in Conference Room A (Upper Level) at the Historic Courthouse for the following equipment:

2004 Caterpillar 12H Motor Grader, VIN: AMZ00521

Prospective bidders must obtain bidding documents from the County Engineer at 635 2nd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353, or from the Mille Lacs County Website. Bids shall be submitted on the form provided.

Copies of the bidding documents are available for distribution at the County Engineers office via e-mail, fax, or from the Countys website. Bidding documents can be viewed and downloaded online, visit the Mille Lacs County website at http://www.co.mille-lacs.mn.us/, and go to the Department Tab / Public Works.

All bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bidders bond payable to the County Auditor/Treasurer of Mille Lacs County for at least 5% of the proposal. The County reserves the right to waive any bid for non-conformity with the bidding process, or all bids at its discretion. Alternately, the County may waive minor non-conformities at their discretion.

Dated at Milaca, Minnesota this 7th day of February, 2017.

Bruce D. Cochran, PE

County Engineer

Published in the

Union-Times

February 16, 2017

653197