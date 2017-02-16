Eunice Warner, age 85, of Brownton, MN, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

Memorial Service, Sunday, February 19, 2017, 2 p.m., Congregational Church, 127 5th St. N, Brownton, with interment in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Brownton. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held two hours prior to the service at the church.

Eunice is survived by her husband, Chuck, children, Charlie of Canton, Mary Kobilka, of Apopka, Florida, Beth Fleahman of Bemidji, Kay Wilson of Glencoe and their spouses, ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

