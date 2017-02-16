Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

17-105594

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

June 16, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $228,554.00

MORTGAGOR(S):

Victor R. Salgren, a married man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100183300003885192

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Stearns Lending, LLC

SERVICER: Cenlar FSB

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed June 24, 2015, Mille Lacs County Registrar of Titles, as Document Number T16785

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 38, Range 27, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, described as follows:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of said Southwest Quarter, thence North 00 degrees 43 minutes 20 seconds West, assumed bearing, along the East line of said Southwest Quarter, a distance of 991.50 feet; thence North 00 degrees 43 minutes 20 seconds West, along said East line of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 395.70 feet, to the point of beginning of the tract of land to be described; thence North 89 degrees 35 minutes 55 seconds West, parallel with the South line of said Southwest Quarter, 397.00 feet; thence North 00 degrees 43 minutes 20 seconds West, 274.40 feet; thence South 89 degrees 35 minutes 55 seconds East, 397.00 feet, to said East line of the Southwest Quarter; thence South 00 degrees 43 minutes 20 seconds East, along said East line of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 274.40 feet, to the point of beginning.

REGISTERED PROPERTY

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 241 145th Ave, Foreston, MN 56330

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 19-033-2401

COT# 7687.0

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Mille Lacs

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$229,031.23

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

April 11, 2017, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 640 3rd Street SE, Milaca, MN 56353

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on October 11, 2017, or the next business day if October 11, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: February 10, 2017

AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Union-Times

February 16, 23,

March 2, 9, 16, 23, 2017

653087