Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FORESTON

Zoning Commission Public Hearing
February 28, 2017
7:00 p.m.
Foreston City Hall
The Foreston Zoning Commission will be holding a public hearing on a purposed Amendment to Zoning Ordinance #30 that would allow and establish requirements for keeping chickens accessory to a single-family dwelling. This public hearing will take place on February 28, 2017 at 7:00 at the Foreston City Hall, 187 Washington Ave, Foreston MN, 56330.
Rebecca A Haugen
Foreston City, Clerk
Published in the
Union-Times
February 16, 2017
653007