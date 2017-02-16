Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF PRINCETON

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Princeton Planning Commission has scheduled public hearings on February 27th, 2017, beginning at 7:00 P.M. in the City Hall Council Chambers to consider various applications, including the following:

1. Rezoning from R-3, Multi-Family Residential District, to ES, Essential Services Overlay District, at 907 2nd Street South, on the property described as Lots 7-9, Block 5, Ex E 30 Feet, Caters Second Addition, City of Princeton, Mille Lacs County, Section 33, Township 36, Range 26, (PID #24-161-0390).

2. Amending Ordinance #744 with Ordinance # 747 of Zoning Ordinance Chapter V (Zoning Districts), Section 5 of R-2 Residential District allowing lot width that creates a non-conforming lot in specifically defined circumstances from the City of Princeton Zoning Ordinance #538

All interested parties are invited to attend the hearing or to submit their written comments to City Hall, 705 2nd Street North, Princeton, MN 55371, prior to the hearing.

Jolene Foss

Community Development Director

Published in the

Union-Times

February 16, 2017

