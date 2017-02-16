Notice of Public Hearings – MILLE LACS COUNTY

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Mille Lacs County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on February 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse in Milaca, Minnesota.

Call Meeting to Order:

Pledge of Allegiance:

Approval of the Minutes:

December 27, 2016

Old Business:

None.

New Business:

Consideration of a Request by Lisa Wimmer, owner to:

Reduce the setback from the North property line from 70 feet to 15 feet (MLCDO Article 5)

to allow the building of an equipment storage/office building on property legally described as that part of S 187.04 Ft of N 1007.77 Ft of S 1/2 of SW, Lying E of Ely R/W of Hy 169 & Lying W of Line 2, Des as parcl D of 12/23/87 Survey, of Section 36, Township 39 North, Range 27 West, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, (15-036-0609, Page Township) Generally located at 19072 US Hwy 169.

Other Business:

Adjourn:

Published in the

Union-Times

February 16, 23, 2017

651754