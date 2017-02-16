Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MILLE LACS

DISTRICT COURT

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 48-PR-17-322

In Re: Estate of

Vernon George Hartleib,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Milaca, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedents heirs, and for the appointment of Allen Hartleib, whose address is 1938 125th Lane NE, Blaine, MN 55449, as personal representative of the Decedents estate in a supervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: February 9, 2017

/s/ Steven A. Anderson

Judge of District Court

Cheryl Woehler

Court Administrator

SELLNOW LAW OFFICE

Thomas H. Sellnow

MN# 127760

229 Central Avenue

Long Prairie, MN 56347

Telephone: (320) 732-1919

Facsimile: (320)732-1922

e-mail: [email protected]

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Published in the

Union-Times

February 16, 23, 2017

653451