Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MILLE LACS DISTRICT COURT

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CASE TYPE 14: OTHER CIVIL

Court File No. 48-CV-16-2372

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., as Trustee for

Lehman Mortgage Trust Mortgage Pass-Through

Certificates, Series 2006-6,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Alan Lunemann, Wendy G. Reamer, Northern Star Bank and the unknown heirs of Evelyn M. Lunemann, deceased,

Defendant.

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this Summons and is on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

Tracy J. Halliday, Esq.

Shapiro & Zielke, LLP

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, legally described as:

The North 80.94 feet of the South 170.94 feet of the East 90 feet, Reserve A, Village of Isle, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota.

The object of this action is to seek an Order declaring Evelyn M. Lunemann, now deceased, conveyed her interest in the Property to Alan Lunemann, prior to the execution of the Contract for Deed and declaring that Wendy G. Reamer, a married person, is currently in title to the Property; and that the Mortgage recorded as Document No. 334847 secures a valid first lien position against the Property, and is prior, paramount and superior to any liens, interests or judgments of the Defendants in the real estate described in this Complaint.

557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM

Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03 you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendants upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Dated: November 28, 2016

/s/ Tracy J. Halliday

Tracy J. Halliday – #034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060 Ext. 3165

Attorney for Plaintiff

Published in the

Union-Times

February 16, 23, March 2, 2017

651751