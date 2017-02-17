Meet Your Neighbor: Bob Hoefert.

Bob Hoefert

Isle – Bob Hoefert, of Isle, was recently appointed to his second term on the Clean Water Council, which advises Gov. Mark Dayton and the Minnesota Legislature on the implementation of clean water policies. Hoefert is also a member of the board of supervisors for the Mille Lacs County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The work done by the Clean Water Council was created to aid in the implementation of the Clean Water Legacy Act, passed in 2006. The council annually provides recommendations to Minnesota’s legislators about how to use a percentage of the funds collected through the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment to the Minnesota state constitution. Thirty-three percent of the money appropriated by the amendment goes into the state’s clean water fund. It can then only be used to preserve or improve the state of Minnesota’s bodies of water, groundwater and drinking water.

The council determines how to spend the water money, disbursing it between state agencies like the Department of Natural Resources and Public Health, and the University of Minnesota.

Hoefert was appointed to his position by Dayton after applying on behalf of Farmer’s Union, a nonprofit organization that advocates on behalf of farmers and rural communities.

Hoefort is a retired dairy farmer himself. He still has a few head of cattle on his property.

Hoefort has been a soil and water supervisor since the 1970s. Hoefort became involved in soil and water issues after a neighbor who was involved retired and suggested he take up the work.

“I thought that was a good fit for what I wanted to accomplish,” Hoefort said. “It’s very important to clean the waters of Minnesota and keep them clean,” Hoefort said.

During his years of work on soil and water issues, Hoefort worked with state Sen. Chuck Davis on legislation to increase protections for Minnesota’s wetlands.

“Wetlands clean water that drains into them,” he said. “They were not being protected as far as replacement in heavily farmed areas.”

Hoefort’s term on the Clean Water Council started on Jan. 31, and it will last until Jan. 4, 2021. His first term started in 2013.

“It’s been an honor to be selected by the governor to serve on one of his councils,” Hoefort said.