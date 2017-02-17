Princeton embarks on citywide planning

Consultant to gather data through meetings, surveys, plan reviews

Princeton – Eric Zweber of WSB visited the Feb. 9 Princeton City Council meeting to introduce and kick off the process to develop a 10-year comprehensive plan that will result in a guide for the city’s future and address goals of the next 25 years.

Zweber said the public engagement portion of the plan would involve online surveys named “mySidewalk” through the city’s and WSB’s websites where residents can access, review and comment on the plan. He said the city will also host two public open houses with residents, business owners and City Council and board members.

Part of the comprehensive planning process will include looking at the various plans Princeton already has. Those include an industrial park expansion study, housing needs analysis, a market profile, a master plan for parks and trails, a strategic plan of the economic development authority and the 2017 city council goals.

To better understand their goals and vision, Zweber asked each of the council members questions:

–If you were speaking with your nephew or niece, how would you describe why you love living in Princeton?

–In 2040, Princeton will be the premiere city in central Minnesota. What action do you need to make this year to allow Princeton to grow into the premiere city?

The answers included how Princeton is not far from the wilderness or the cities, it’s about the right size and has a strong sense of community. Several council members mentioned the Rum River as an asset. The councilors said needs for the future include business growth to alleviate the tax levy’s burden on residents.

Everyone seemed to agree on some other common needs: More affordable housing for seniors and young people, economic diversity and maintenance and upgrades to the transportation infrastructure. The consultants said the need for senior housing generally applies to every city because by 2020, the population will have more people over the age of 65 than children in school.

The WSB representatives said they found downtown Princeton to have a square-footage vacancy rate of about 11 percent, which they called relatively low. They said the downtown bustles between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. but not much after that, so a business open late downtown could change the dynamic. The consultants implied that now is the time for Princeton to consider whether it needs more land for industrial businesses to develop.

Zweber said, “This is the opportunity to give direction to the plan commission.”

The comprehensive plan typically guides development and other civic decisions. He advised that the City Council members as well as residents could provide input on what areas need concentration, review what worked well and what didn’t, ask questions and give directions about the city’s future.

Council Member Jules Zimmer said he’s heard considerable feedback about old buildings that get torn down for new development. People ask why they can’t be salvaged to not only preserve history but also provide needed space for activities.

As the group began to talk about other creative, conceptual ideas, the consultants said they want to capture all the suggestions for what might draw more people to Princeton and prepare the city for a bright future.