Braun: Princeton’s hockey tribe mourns the death one of its own

By Rob Braun

I was involved in Princeton’s youth hockey program for 15 years. I coached, co-coached, assistant-coached and managed over 33 teams in that time.

You could say I was heavily involved.

I had my sons playing year-round hockey. It had become a way of life for us. It connected my sons and I in levels that still resonate to this day. Just yesterday (Saturday, Feb. 11) I spent a good part of an hour on the phone with one of my sons talking about the Wild game as we both watched it on television at our separate homes.

As some church friends would comment to me, “Hockey is your second religion.” I guess it was. It gave me a special connection to my sons that continues still today. It brought a huge group of people into our lives that we otherwise would have barely known. For 15 years these people were my people. I knew all of their kids, their extended families and often even their pets. We were literally a tribe.

My boys said the same thing at school, that the hockey kids were a tribe there as well. It didn’t matter what other sports the kids played in, there was some kind of extra special connection between the hockey kids both girls and boys. I distinctly remember listening to one of the foreign exchange student’s comments of how hockey-obsessed he thought our community was at the time. We had gone to state twice and regularly won conference titles. And the high school games were usually packed with spectators.

I’m still connected to this hockey tribe on Facebook. My personal involvement with the Princeton Youth Hockey Association (PYHA) ended in 2005, but 12 years later, because of Facebook, no matter where these kids ended up, I still get to see their marriages, their kids being born and their families growing up. Many of them are coaching hockey themselves and proudly advertise their various team’s accomplishments online. I still try to go to them.

I started in PYHA when my son joined a mite team. I had volunteered for six years, helping kids learn to skate in that program. There were many kids that I had known over the course of 15 years that I had been involved with getting them up on their skates for the first time, some as young as 3 years old.

Still to this day, every August or so I get excited. I still get that hockey itch. I usually had volunteered with getting kids into their first pair of skates at the beginning of every season. I must have tied 10,000 pair of skates over the years, probably more. There is something great about the feeling of seeing kids quickly accomplish skills that just a few short weeks earlier most of them never dreamed they could achieve.

I volunteered alongside of hundreds of other volunteers. Some were parents, many siblings, but we all worked together for the sake of sharing with these kids our mutual love of the sport of hockey.

So I’m writing this piece because one of these kids died recently. I first met him when he was 6 years old and knew him until he graduated from high school. He was a Facebook friend. Although I didn’t see many of his postings, I was glad to still be loosely connected to him.

I’ll admit these kids and their families felt like they were part of my family. This was by no means any different for him and his passing hit me hard that way. I mourn for him and his family. Death is a hard thing to deal with but there is one thing that I do have in my mourning that somewhat eases its pain, and it is I don’t do it alone.

I have my hockey tribe to share it with.

We all mourn together and somehow that seems to help when someone who was so young passes away. He was one of our tribe and even in death we all still stand by him and we still stand together.

Rob Braun is a Princeton resident and contributing columnist to the Union-Times.