Mille Lacs County briefs

Below are summaries of actions from the Feb. 7 meeting of the Mille Lacs County Board. They were compiled by Debbie Griffin.

MnDOT explains test materials

Jerry Geib with the materials research department of the Minnesota Department of Transportation visited the Mille Lacs County Board’s Feb. 7 work session to give them information about the agency’s efforts to test pavement materials on eight different sections of road in the county. Geib said several states pool their research money to have real-world testing done to see what materials help the pavement to live longer. The studies mirror ones done in recent years within the southern part of Minnesota.

Ditch 14 to be televised

The Mille Lacs County Board agreed at its Feb. 7 meeting to authorize American Environmental LLC to conduct a video inspection of a portion of the county’s drainage ditch 14 that runs underneath Highway 169 to see if problems experienced along the extensive ditch could stem from that portion that cannot be observed. MnDOT was to issue the contractor a permit before the work could begin.