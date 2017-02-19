Dorr: Twenty-five years ago the PHS choir made a triumphant trip to New York City

Back in 1982 the Princeton High School choir began making every-other-year trips to New York City, performing there and along the way. I talked a few weeks ago with someone who made the trip 10 years later in 1992 and that person remembered a column written about the choir’s trip to the Big Apple that year and asked if I could, in the spirit of looking back at past news events, reprise that column. I said I would try and finally found that column today. So, for those interested, here’s that column. It doesn’t seem possible that nearly 25 years have slipped by.

PHS choir in New York City made us proud

We walked out of Radio City Music Hall last Wednesday afternoon into the bright sunlight of a 55-degree day in New York City, bubbling with enthusiasm after seeing the traditional Easter Show at the showplace of the city. The 93 of us from Princeton were talking about the show and looking forward to our next stop, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Minutes later, as we headed down a streeet into what seems to be a 24-hour rush hour, we came to a halt because of a commotion ahead as a police car picked its way through the traffic. After a few minutes in place we were on our way again, the story being that a taxi (those yellow cars in the Big Apple that seem to have only steering wheels and accelerators, no brakes) had slammed into three city construction workers. The rumor in the crowd along the street was that all three were dead. Nothing could be found in New York City papers the following day.

So, in just the space of a few minutes, those who were on their first trip to New York City had seen the beauty of the town and the tragedy that is commonplace there. Radio City Music Hall is something to behold, even if you don’t care for music, but just outside its doors the occurrence of a taxi hitting three human beings didn’t rate even one line in the next day’s papers.

It’s like that every day in New York City, a city in which eight million people live and to which three million more a day commute. There are about 13,000 cabs that haul 4 million people a day, buses that are used by more than 2 million a day, and subways that transport 4 million or more passengers a day. It’s an impersonal city, one that will gobble you up in a minute if you’re not careful.

But it’s also a city of many, many delights. And it’s a city to which the Princeton High School choir has made a pilgrimage every other year since 1982. The itinerary has changed a bit in those 10 years but the constant has been New York City. It remains the larger-than-life place that offers something for everyone.

It’s place where you jump in an elevator and quickly find yourself 86 stories up, walking around on an observation platform of the Empire State Building. It was a cool April night of about 40 degrees anyway and the strong wind at that height made it seem even cooler. But there was a serenity that accompanied being able to look out on the lights of that huge city from hundreds of feet in the air, a serenity tinged with an uncomfortable feeling for those who aren’t fond of heights.

Then, a few minutes later, we were standing in line at the Hard Rock Cafe, waiting for the right to pay $8 for a hamburger and then wait in line to buy overpriced T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets and anything else that included the Hark Rock emblem. Of course, after getting to Macy’s (eight stories high, covering an entire city block) too late for the 7 p.m. closing earlier that evening, those long-saved dollars, travelers checks and plastic cards were burning a hole in everyone’s pockets.

Shopping opportunities abound. Everywhere we went there were Princeton dollars left behind. A rough calculation came up with an estimate of about $9,000 spent at the Hard Rock by our group. And even at Seton Hall University a day later, when our group descended on the school’s bookstore, you’d have thought there would never be a Seton Hall sweatshirt or T-shirt manufactured again the way choir members purchased them.

If you’re hungry, it’s a good city to go to (or not, if you’re watching your weight). Street vendors are everywhere and the delis and ethnic restaurants, not to mention the chain restaurants, sometimes nearly fill one side of a block.

You can walk a block and hear five different languages. Every time I go to New York City I vow to learn to speak French, surely the most beautiful-sounding language on Earth. And, if you’re on Ellis Island where those courageous immigrants landed by the tens of thousands in the 1800s and early 1900s, without knowing anyone or having the promise of a job, it doesn’t take much imagination to picture the chorus of languages there must have been.

But all of those sights and sounds took a back seat to listening to your choir – the Princeton High School choir – sing in a huge lobby at the United Nations building. Many stopped to watch, not knowing the choir or where it was from. People from many countries stopped to listen, take pictures, and even shoot video. Somewhere in Europe, perhaps, someone will listen to and watch the PHS choir on a VCR. And for those prejudiced followers of the choir from Princeton, it was a sight to behold. Yes, it wasn’t the ideal place to sing, acoustically, but it was our choir, our kids, and they sounded great. “I just enjoyed watching the kids,” said director Pat Feit. “They were so disciplined and so serious. It was a neat chance for the singers and the director to connect.”

I was fortunate enough to be along on the first trip to New York City in 1982 and when we got home Friday I looked back to see what I had written them.

Things haven’t changed much. Princeton was well represented. Those kids made us proud and they would have made you proud. It was a good feeling to answer “Princeton, Minnesota” whenever anyone would ask where the group was from.

Your school, your area, your city – they were all well represented. Those kids, their director and their chaperones deserve a pat on the back. And they gave us memories that will never go away.

Some items that made news in Princeton during 1968

Princeton was still a growing community in 1968 and in January of that year the City Council approved a project worth $394,000 to provide water and sewer for the residences and businesses on the north end of town, a part of Princeton that was not nearly as developed as it is now.

The Princeton Jaycees named Carl Neumann and Richard Carling as the Outstanding Young Men of Princeton. Carling still lives in the area.

The grand opening of the Tiger Den, a youth recreation center, was held following a Friday night basketball game which Princeton won 73-55 over the team from Ogilvie.

J.N. Johnson Company, a manufacturer of fire extinguisher equipment, was going to move to Princeton later in the year. Sales were approximately $1 million in 1967. Smith System Mfg. in Princeton manufactured cabinets for the company prior to its move to Princeton. The plant opened in September.

There was a burglary at Boik’s Diamond and Gift Shop (Rum River Realty today), approximately$5,800 in merchandise taken. The thieves entered through a basement door connecting that building with an adjacent department store.

Plans were revealed in February for a Highway 169 bypass, the contract set for 1972.

The Princeton Co-op (no longer there) reported sales of $1.1 million for 1967.

There were 145 in the graduating class at Princeton High School. The same week in May the Elim Home announced an 84-bed addition was planned.

In June city voters approved the construction of a new fire station at a cost of about $78,000. The building, no longer a fire station, is located near Bremer Bank. A new public safety building that houses both the fire department and police station is located on old airport property.

The first discovery of Dutch Elm disease was on made on South Eighth Avenue. The tree was promptly removed but the disease took many other old trees in the city over the next couple decades.

Princeton Community Hospital announced in September that it was planning an expansion from 36 beds to 50. A new X-ray unit costing $40,000 was also expected shortly.

Kurt Duncan, a 1965 graduate of Princeton High School, was killed in Vietnam by a land mine explosion while serving as a medic in the U.S. Navy.

Jack Huhnerkoch, citing increased business obligations, resigned as mayor and Don Whitcomb, a councilman, was chosen for the position. Chuck Kapsner was chosen the following month to replace Whitcomb.

A burglary at Freichels’ Super Valu, the building where Trinity Crossing is located today, netted $600 in cash and $300 worth of trading stamps.

By a vote of 885-456 voters in the school district approved constructing a 24-room elementary school (North Elementary) and the addition of a swimming pool to the high school. The school was expected to cost $1.25 million, the pool $450,000, and remodeling at the junior high (Princeton Health & Fitness today) about $140,000.

The hospital decided to restrict visits because of an increase in flu-related cases. Those hospitalized with flu were isolated from other patients. There was also a noticeable increase in school absences and at local industries.

Highway 169 from Princeton to Onamia was closed after a 10-inch snowfall that followed one of 8 inches three days earlier. School was closed for one day after the first storm on Thursday but opened again on Monday after a Sunday storm.

Here and there in sports . . .

It was another bittersweet ending for the PHS girls hockey team last week as the team lost 2-1 to Breck, the No. 2-ranked team in the state. We used to talk about the local Legion baseball team being in a tough district that included many state champions and three national champs. The girls hockey team, for the last few years, has been in a section with Breck and Blake, the No. 1 team this year that beat Breck 5-4 last week to advance to state. Those two teams have played for that section title the last 10 years. They were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 this year and Princeton ended the year ranked No. 8 in Class A. The team had a 19-7 record (most wins in school history) after an 18-8 record last season. PHS placed third in the Mississippi 8. Coach Paul McElhone, in his ninth year, agreed that it’s frustrating to be in the section with Breck and Blake. “Every year we’re in with the two best teams in the state,” he said. ” We could probably win some of the other sections. But it is what it is.” The team loses only three seniors that played regularly and McElhone expects another good team in 2017-18 . . . Senior Maggie Peterson ended the season with 58 points on 22 goals and 36 assists, as well as 236 career points that is the best ever at PHS. I’m told she’s leaning toward attending Augsburg College in Minneapolis where she plans to play both soccer and hockey. Sophomore Madison Peterson had 42 goals (a matching 58 points) this season. Third-leading scorer was junior Kenzie Skuza with 25 points. The Petersons are first cousins . . . Someone asked at a recent basketball game about former PHS athletes participating in winter sports at the college level. Various sources contributed to the list that follows, not necessarily a complete one. Contact me if someone is missing from the list. Dan Voce is in his last year of hockey at St. John’s University and has had to battle an injury that kept him out for awhile. Erica Schramel is playing hockey at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Nathan Helmin is wrestling at Ridgewater Community College in Willmar. Haley Sandin is playing basketball at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato and was recently named UMAC player of the week. She has also gone over the 1,000-point mark. Jenna Doyle is playing basketball at the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, N.D., and Taylor Laabs is playing basketball at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Iowa. Brianna Dorr is playing tennis at St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul and two Saturdays ago won two matches at No. 1 doubles and two matches at No. 3 singles. St. Kate’s heads to Florida next month. Brent Chambers is wrestling at Augsburg, Jake Pramann is wrestling at Winona State University and Eric Elsner is wrestling at UMD in Duluth . . . The girls basketball team beat North Branch, a team it lost to 61-50 earlier in the season, by a 65-49 score here Thursday after trailing 31-27 at halftime. The difference in halves was turnovers – PHS had 13 the first half, by my count, and only 3 the second half when they held a 38-18 edge in scoring. They also had a slight edge in rebounds for the game . . .The boys hockey team got a No. 4 seed at Sunday’s seeding meeting and will play Pine City here on Thursday in the quarterfinal round of section play . . . The girls basketball team will likely get the No. 6 seed in Section 7AAA and play either Chisago Lakes – a team it plays here Friday -or Cloquet, a team it lost to 64-55 earlier in the season, on the road on Tuesday, Feb. 28 . . . Going to the Minnesota-Michigan men’s basketball game tonight. When I first saw a game at Williams Arena back in December, it became apparent that both Jordan Murphy and Reggie Lynch have to stay out of foul trouble for the team to be better than average. Murphy has done a better job of that lately but Lynch still takes some bad fouls. Yes, he’s a great shot blocker but when he’s in foul trouble he shouldn’t always be trying for a block. But what an improved team. Coach Richard Pitino took a lot of heat last season so he should then get credit for this season.

SPORTS MEMORIES

Feb. 28, 1957 – Dean Anderson placed second in his weight class at the Region Four wrestling tournament. PHS finished 8-8-1 as a team . . . Princeton beat Ogilvie 47-43 to advance to the second round of District 16 play against Braham, the game set for Milaca on a Saturday night. Skeeter Lane had 14 points and Al Fischer 11.

March 1, 1962 – Steve Meixell (14-1) placed third at 103 pounds in the District 16 tournament and Jim Hohlen was third at 133.

March 2, 1967 – Bob Backlund won the District 16 175-pound title . . . Princeton led for three quarters but lost 51-48 to Spring Lake Park in the District 16 quarterfinals. Steve Cartwright had 15 points and 17 rebounds, Art Skarohlid 12 points and Tim Enger 10.

March 1, 1972 – John Hulett won the horizontal bar competition at the Moorhead Invitational . . . The basketball team placed fifth in the RRC at 5-9 as Bob Hedenstrom, Mike Soheim and Tom Rogde all averaged in double figures in conference play.

March 3, 1977 – The boys basketball team beat St. Francis in subregion play 77-75 as Curt Jenson scored 21, Scott Kelley 19 and Hank Simon 10 . . . The girls beat Braham 41-40 to win the Rum River title. Barb Northway had 19 points and Laurie Peterson, who made the winning shot with seven seconds left, had 14.

Feb. 25, 1982 – Dave Barthel and Dave Rittenour won Region 7AA wrestling titles in Grand Rapids and Brad Wesloh, Curt Winkelman and Roger Dalziel also advanced to state . . . Kelly Auers scored 16 as the girls team beat St. Francis 39-36 for its seventh straight win.

Feb. 26, 1987 – The hockey team won its third straight RRC title, beating Cambridge 7-5 as Marco Voce had three goals, John Priess two and Jay Wilson five assists . . . The girls basketball team beat Cambridge as Karry Schimming had 24 points and 20 rebounds, and then beat Milaca 80-31, led by Schimming (19 points, 14 rebounds), Kelly Keen (17 and 13) and Judy Bornholdt (15 and 7).

Feb. 27, 1992 – Renna Nelson and Jenny Clemons qualified for state gymnastics, Nelson for the second time . . . An overtime 67-58 win over Chisago Lakes gave the girls basketball team the Rum River title for the sixth time in eight years. Corrine Lundell (26 points, 11 rebounds), Tanya Dorr (12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals) and Alison Ringaman (14 points, 5 assists) led the way.

March 6, 1997 – The boys basketball team beat Milaca 74-69 as Jesse James (8 assists) had 24 points, Jeremy Olson 16, Darren Gray 15 and Tom Braun 13 . . . Peter Green barely missed the consolation finals in the 200 IM at the state meet.

Feb. 21, 2002 – Princeton (12-9-1) uspet North Branch 29-27 to get to the section wrestling semifinals before losing to Milaca. Derek Ashe won at 189 to cut North Branch’s lead to 27-26 and heavyweight Justin Bronson won 2-1 . . . Princeton (18-6) beat St. Michael-Albertville 6-0 and Moose Lake 8-1 in boys hockey to enter section play as the top seed.

Feb. 22, 2007 – Princeton (13-8, 7-4 in the M8) clinched a home section game in boys basketball, beating Cambridge 87-54 as Jared Berggren had 25 points and 12 rebounds. Included in the balanced scoring were Ryan Fay (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Joe Patten (12 points). Patten had 9 rebounds, just missing a double double that would have given the team three of them in one game. Berggren also had 6 blocked shots.

Feb. 23, 2012 – The girls basketball team beat St. Cloud Cathedral 67-54 as Lexi Funaro had 15 points and Kayleigh Kloncz and Haley Sandin 11 each . . . Jack Sinkel (18 points) and John Jedneak (12 points, 10 rebounds) led as the Tigers (13-9) lost 75-54 to Duluth Denfeld.