Finck: For Betty Barrett, audiobooks are the spice of life

By Tracey Finck,

Reading Corps Literacy Tutor

“I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” by Maya Angelou, is what’s playing in Betty Barrett’s car this week. She makes the most of drive-time by listening to audiobooks—even if she is just running a quick errand.

But she wasn’t just running quick errands when she first got hooked on audiobooks. Barrett, who lives in Princeton, worked for 30 years as a nurse in St. Cloud. The long commute could have been miserable, but audiobooks saved her life, she says. She means it metaphorically, but I think they might have literally saved her life by keeping her alert on the long drive home at the end of the day. I say this from my own experience of commuting. Many nights I had to drive back to Princeton from the Cities, and if I hadn’t had an exciting mystery or a cleverly told story to listen to, I’m not sure how I would have kept alert.

Barrett retired in 2005, so now she has more time to sit and read printed books in addition to audiobooks. But since becoming so used to audiobooks, it’s harder for her to simply sit and read a print book. She feels like she should be multitasking. One thing that helps justify time in a chair with a book is a deadline. In 2014, she and a few other members of Friends of the Library (Princeton), formed a book club. The monthly meetings are just enough “pressure” for her to justify sitting down to read.

Another advantage of being part of the library book club is that the library provides the books. Barrett says she really does not need to accumulate any more books for her shelves, so she appreciates being able to borrow and return them. East Central Regional Library has hundreds of book kits for book clubs. Each plastic tote contains 12 copies of the same book along with discussion questions and other resources. Kits can be checked out for 6 weeks at a time and reserved up to a year in advance. I would tell you how many titles there are to choose from, but I got tired of counting. Here’s the link so you can check it out yourself: http://ecrlib.org/find-a-resource/book-club-kits/

East Central Library accepts donations to purchase sets of books to add to this collection. This would be a great way to share your favorite book with a lot of people.

The Princeton library book club is open to new members. They meet the second Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. in the community room. On March 9, they’ll be discussing a book of poems: “First Words,” by Joyce Sutthen. Interested? Stop into the library and ask for more info.

You don’t have to be part of the Friends of the Library’s book club in order to check out the book kits. They are available to anyone, so maybe you want to gather a few friends and start your own book club.

While you’re on the library’s webpage, take a look at their 825 books on CD and 1,863 e-audiobooks. Audiobooks make it easy to fit 20 minutes of reading into your day!

What are your favorite audiobook titles? You can reach me at tracey.finck@isd477.org.