Rajala: What does it take? And who needs to be fired?

As reported in the Feb. 9, 2017, Union-Times, the driver who killed a mother of three near Foley had a long, long list of convictions and I quote, “Convictions for burglary, fleeing a police officer, multiple DWIs, drug possession, domestic assault, assault, domestic abuse and violating a non-contact order.”

But that is not all! Driving with a revoked license under the influence. He also failed to appear on charges of making terroristic threats, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

There is absolutely no logical or moral reason for this individual to be out on the streets.

This is ridiculous. What does it take for our legal system to keep a bad person like him away from the public?

Who needs to be held responsible and accountable for failing to do their job?

Mike Rajala, Princeton