The best father in the world, Carl Strating of San Antonio, TX, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, January 27, 2017, at the age of 86.

Carl was born on a dairy farm near Milaca, Minnesota, on May 19, 1930, the second of six children. He attended Community Christian School in Pease through eighth grade and graduated from Milaca High School in 1948. Carl earned a B.A. from Calvin College, attended the University of Minnesota and completed an M.B.A. program at Harvard University. He met Jackye Sue Richardson on a blind date in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, while he was attending Officer Training School. Their loving marriage lasted over 50 years until her death in 2006.

After three years of active military duty, Carl returned to Minnesota and served in active reserve units. Until relocating to Texas he was the commanding officer of Milaca’s Company C, 194th Tank Battalion. In Texas he continued in active reserve units for several years, attaining the rank of Major.

From a very early age, Carl sought adventure and new opportunities. He considered life a joy and was determined to make the best of it, believing you play the hand you are dealt, even in times of adversity.

Following his strong entrepreneurial spirit, Carl owned and operated many businesses, including three A&W Drive-ins, the first high-pressure hand-held car wash in Texas, a winning race horse, a spray-on seed-mulching operation, an asphalt repair business, a barite mining company and an aggregate company. He co-developed, patented and distributed a high-frequency ventilator that has saved thousands of lives around the world. Carl had a long career with H.B. Zachry Company, beginning as a salesman for Capitol Cement and ending as President of Capitol Aggregates. He was a member of the Alamo Heights Rotary Club, serving a term as its President.

Of all of Carl’s endeavors, his most gratifying achievement was his role as a founding member and builder of the Episcopal Church of Reconciliation and his Saturday mornings devoted to its Landscape Committee.

Carl was keenly intelligent, unassuming and hilariously funny, with twinkling blue eyes and a charming personality. He had a wonderful baritone voice and a silly ditty for every situation. He was a pilot, a fisherman and a bird hunter, enjoying annual trips to Alaska and South Dakota, and extensive traveling. He also had the best bear hug in the world. There was no better place to be than inside one of Carl’s loving hugs.

Carl was preceded in death by his wife Jackye, his brothers Melvin and Gerald, his sister Minnie Wielenga, and his grandson Nick Sheldon.

He is survived by his son Rick Sheldon and wife Lisa, daughter Rebecca “Becky” de Marigny and husband John, daughters Robin and Kim Strating, granddaughters Lauren and Larissa Sheldon, Alexandra and Mary Catherine de Marigny, sister Eleanor Droogsma and husband Stan, and brother Al and wife Trudy, long-time companion Barbara Chumney and many nieces and nephews.