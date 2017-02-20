Delphine E. Griswold

Delphine Evelyn Griswold, age 82, of Princeton, passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton.

She is survived by her children, Dean Griswold, John (Bev) Griswold, Tammy (Al) Roehlke and Phillip “Pete” Griswold; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother and many other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn (Vahl) Waetjen and husband Albert Griswold.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton.