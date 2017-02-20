Funeral services for Gordon Nelsen, age 82, of Milaca, were held Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home in Milaca with Rev. Dale Clifton officiating. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com.

Gordon “Gordy” Petter Nelsen was born October 24, 1934 to Marlin and Mildred (Henderson) Nelsen in Siren, Wisconsin. Gordy was the first of four children. In 1954, he married Charlotte Cowden, in unity five children were born.

In 1985, Gordy married Doris Minks, welcoming her five children. Through the years, Gordy was a mechanic, farmer, and truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, being in Arizona and spending time with family and friends. Gordy was a simple man who enjoyed life. Over the past year, he has enjoyed living at the Milaca Elim Home. He made friends, enjoyed doing puzzles, music, Pastor Dale and all of his girlfriends (caretakers). He thoroughly enjoyed every second he spent with his three great-grand girls.

Gordon passed away February 14, 2017 at Fairview Northland Regional Hospital in Princeton.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Doris; three daughters, Melody Nelsen, Cheryl (Jim) Riley and Laurie (Jim) Wilcox; seven grandchildren, Heather (Brad) Lehmann, Rayelle Hite, Amanda (Brad) Buss, Doug (Tricia) Gossen, Jolee Ackerman, Laura Johnson, and Chelsea Riley; nine great-grandchildren; step-children, Donna (Jim) Skogquist, Jeff (Linda) Minks, John Minks, Scott Minks, and Sallie Sueverkruepp; their nine children and families.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jeffrey; daughter, Wendy; son-in-law, Allan; two great-grandchildren; brother, two sisters; and his dog, Spook.