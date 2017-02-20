Funeral services for Jerome Hanenburg, age 88, of Milaca, will be held Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease with Michael Ten Haken officiating. Interment will follow at Pease Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Friday at the Christian Reformed Church in Pease and one hour prior the service at the church on Saturday.

Jerome passed away Monday, February 20, 2017 at Milaca Elim Home. A complete notice will run in next week’s paper. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca, www.pjfuneralhome.com.