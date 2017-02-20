Milaca NHS collecting books for youth

Members of the Milaca High School chapter of the National Honor Society will be running a book drive through Friday, February 24. NHS is collecting gently used children’s books or donations for the Read Around Town Program. Students are hoping to collect enough books to replenish each library with new and different books.

School drop-off locations include: the Milaca Elementary office, Milaca High School office and the Milaca School District Office. Books can also be dropped off at Teal’s Market in Milaca.

Books will also be accepted at the home Milaca boys varsity basketball game Tuesday, February 14. The Varsity game starts approximately at 7:30 p.m.