Pauline C. Fogarty

Pauline C. (Rowe) Fogarty, age 69, passed away peacefully at her Princeton, MN home on February 18th, 2017, while surrounded by her family.

Pauline was born and raised in Mitchell, SD and graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1966. In 1965, she began her career at Northwestern Bell and remained with the company until retirement in 1998 with 32 years of service. For the 16 years following, Pauline drove a school bus for the Princeton School District. She had great faith, courage, and common sense.

On May 3, 1996, she married Joseph Fogarty and together did extensive traveling throughout the U.S. Family and friends loved her cooking, laughter and fun times. Pauline lived a life of service to others and sought to bring love and light to those she knew and loved.

She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Fogarty; two sons, Benjamin (Teresa) Pettibone of Zimmerman, MN and Steven (Tamra) Pettibone of Cambridge, MN; two daughters, Lisa (Swain) Wudtke of Princeton, MN and Tonya Pettibone of Jordan, MN; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; mother, Mabel Rowe of Mitchell, SD; brother Duane Rowe of Mitchell, SD; sisters, Mary Harris of Mitchell, SD, Joyce Swanson of Canton, SD, Diane Swenson of Sioux Falls, SD, Leann Koford of Hutchinson, MN, Karen Wyatt of Morganton, NC, Doris Bertsch, Minot, SD, and Jayne Fogarty, Hartford, SD; five stepchildren; aunts and uncles and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Paul Rowe, Mitchell, SD.

Visitation held on Tuesday February 21 at 7-9 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, at Christ Our Light Catholic Parish, North Campus, in Princeton. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. An additional visitation will be held at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell, SD on Friday February 24 from 10-11 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell, SD at 11:15 a.m. A reception will follow at Bittner Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers or memorials, she asks that you perform one act of kindness in her name.