Rev. Harris Van Someren, 87, of Princeton, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Fairview Northland Regional Hospital in Princeton.

Reverend Harris Van Someren “Van” was born March 23, 1932 to Adrian and Dora (Zwitser) Van Someren in Baldwin, WI on a small dairy farm. He was united in marriage to Sylvia G. Bol on December 30, 1952 in Baldwin, WI. He and Sylvia then moved to Salina, KS where he was stationed in the United States Air Force. He was discharged in 1956 as a Mid-Air Refueling Specialist Instructor. Upon his return to Minnesota, he found employment in the automotive industry as a sales manager of a small automotive brake service equipment manufacturer in Minneapolis.

In 1979 the Lord called him to the Association Free Lutheran Theological Seminary and upon receiving his degree in Theology, he entered the ministry accepting a call to become pastor of the Drummond-Mason Parish in Drummond, WI. In 1994 he accepted a call to the Dovre-Union Lake Parish in Winger, MN. He retired from Parish Ministry in 1997 and returned to his home in Mason, WI. In 2001 he and Sylvia moved to Princeton, MN and he accepted a call to become the Director of the Evangelical Lutheran Bible Fellowship. He retired from his position in May 2011 after serving for 10 years. In retirement he provided seminary training to pastors of Helping Hands Mission by writing detailed study guides and teachings on DVDs which were then sent to Kenya.

He had a great love the Helping Hands Mission in Kenya, the mission arm of the Evangelical Lutheran Bible Fellowship. In 2006 he went to Kenya to teach and conduct evangelistic services in Kenya for a period of 30 days. He dearly loved the Lord and took no glory for himself but gave all the glory and honor to God for what God accomplished through his efforts. He believed that he was a tool in God’s hand to accomplish His will and therefore could claim nothing for himself.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia of Princeton; children, Connie (Burt) Bartz of Princeton, MN, Kate (Tom) Law of Minneapolis, MN and Mike (Kathy) Van Someren of Kalispell, MT; six grandchildren, Katie (Todd) Johnson, Renee (Nate) Mortensen, Jennifer (John) Hamann, Ben (Sarah) Law, Peter Law and Matthew Van Someren; three great-grandchildren, Henry Johnson, Ingrid Johnson and Daniel Hamann.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Dora Van Someren; a brother, Adrian Paul Van Someren; two great-grandsons, Hunter Mortensen and Ryker Mortensen.

Celebration of Life Service Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, Wyanett Evangelical Free Church, 7036 MN-95, Princeton, MN. Luncheon and interment to follow. Memorials preferred to Helping Hands Mission (the mission arm of Evangelical Lutheran Bible Fellowship).

