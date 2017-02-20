The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department through Feb. 7, 2017. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Arrested:

Taylor Marie Klersy, 21 of Zimmerman for damage to property and domestic assault.

Jimmie Lee Owens, 54 of Zimmerman for DWI.

Scott Alan Pierce, 45 of Princeton for burglary, assault and disorderly conduct.

Brandi Lynn Stillday, 24 of Onamia for a Crow Wing County warrant and providing a false name to a peace officer.

Robert Vernon Bartheld, 31 of Zimmerman for a Sherburne County warrant.

Timothy Jon Maleska, 25 of Princeton for a Sherburne County warrant.

Thomas Gunther Yost, 21 of Milaca for a Sherburne County warrant.

Incident reports:

• January 17- Lawrence Koch reported a burglary at a residence located on 297th Ave NW in Baldwin Township. It doesn’t appear anything was taken.

• February 4- The SuperAmerica on 3rd Street in Zimmerman reported the theft of $48.83 worth of gasoline.