Isle man convicted for fatal crash

Woman left in roadway after hit-and-run in March 2016 William Phillip Sayers

Milaca – An Isle man will serve up to 93 months in the St. Cloud correctional facility in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in March 2016.

William Phillip Sayers Jr., 34, was sentenced Friday, Feb. 10, in Mille Lacs County District Court on one count of criminal vehicular homicide (operating with negligence under the influence of alcohol) in connection with the death of 23-year-old Tanya Jean Skinaway. He was originally charged with four counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of third-degree DWI.

Sayers originally pleaded not guilty to the seven criminal charges on July 7, 2016. On Oct. 19, 2016, he amended his plea to guilty on the one count of criminal vehicular homicide. The other charges were dismissed, according to court records. Sayers received credit for 246 days served in jail.

The body of Tanya Skinaway was found about 2:45 a.m. March 2, 2016, on Chiminising Road in Isle by an Isle police officer who was responding to assist a Mille Lacs Tribal officer with an unrelated domestic call.

Skinaway was the victim of an apparent hit-and-run accident. A report from the county’s medical examiner showed the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries attributed to being struck by a car, the complaint states. Skinaway also had a large wound to the outside of her left knee and multiple small fragments of what appeared to be gray or silver paint within the wound, the report states.

Authorities found next to Skinaway’s body the grill of a Chrysler automobile. A license plate was attached to the grill, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court. Tracing the license plate number, police determined the vehicle was registered to Sayers, who resides a short distance from the crime scene.

A Mille Lacs County deputy went to Sayers’ residence and observed the suspect vehicle partially parked in a garage. The vehicle’s windshield had heavy damage that appeared to be from something hitting it from the outside, the complaint states.