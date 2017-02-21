Princeton police report

The following incidents were reported to the Princeton Police Department through Feb. 12, 2017 . The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Monday, Feb. 6

8:57 a.m. Removed an unwanted person from a location in the 400 block of 15th Ave. S.

2:58 p.m. A theft was reported at 1008 17th Ave. S. Someone cut a lock to a gate, entered the yard and stole 146 propane cylinders. Cylinders were valued at $30 each, for a total estimated loss of $4,380.

3:50 p.m. A theft was reported in the parking lot of Walmart. A woman said she was putting purchased items in her vehicle when someone stole her purse. Purse contained $350 cash.

8:13 p.m. A 25-year-old male was cited after being identified as the driver in a hit & run accident on 21st Avenue.

8:33 p.m. A cellphone, jacket and headphones were reported stolen from the 600 block of Second Street S.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

10:59 a.m. A harassment complaint was made on Northland Boulevard.

11:30 a.m. A wallet was reported stolen at the high school.

Thursday, Feb. 9

12:38 p.m. A garage was broken into in the 500 block of Rum River Dr. Items were reported missing from the garage.

1:55 p.m. An accident was reported in the high school parking lot. No injuries reported.

Friday, Feb. 10

8:54 a.m. A fire alarm sounded at the middle school. A toddler pulled the alarm. Fire department reset the alarm.

9:09 p.m. A gas drive-off in the amount of $10.04 was reported at Holiday.

Saturday, Feb. 11

1 a.m. Two drug-related arrests were made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of 11th Ave. S. Driver was arrested for possession of heroin and hypodermic needles and for driving with no motor vehicle insurance. The passenger in the vehicle was arrested for possession of hypodermic needles.

5:03 a.m. Officers involved in pursuit of vehicle with suspects involved in potential burglary. Three occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

6:35 p.m. A fire was reported on Brickton Road. It was a permitted brush fire.

Sunday, Feb. 12

12:30 a.m. Traffic stop for cracked windshield and fail to signal a turn. 32-year-old male arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation, displaying false plates, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

7:55 p.m. Fire alarm at 801 N. Third Street. There was no fire, but smoke from food cooking on stove. Building was aired out.