Agencies to step up patrol on Hwy. 23

Decision comes after fatal crashes between Milaca and Foley

Milaca – Law enforcement agencies from Mille Lacs and Benton counties are teaming with the Minnesota State Patrol to step up traffic enforcement on Highway 23 between Milaca and Foley.

The move comes after fatal crashes on Jan. 30 and Feb. 6 that resulted in the deaths of three Milaca-area residents and serious injuries to at least four people from the Milaca area.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and Milaca Police Department are teaming with the Foley Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol in a cooperative enforcement effort to reduce fatal crashes between Milaca and Foley, according to a Feb. 15 statement from the Foley Police Department. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Brent Lindgren said Monday, Feb. 20, that the law enforcement agencies cooperating in the crash-reduction effort will release more information on the effort in the near future.

The multi-agency saturations and additional patrol efforts will be a yearlong effort to reduce fatal crashes.

The law enforcement agencies will be adding extra patrol on Highway 23 between Milaca and Foley. Officers will be looking for traffic violations including speeding, seat belt violations, distracted driving, impaired driving and stop sign violations.

According to the Foley Police Department, said there is an average of 81 deaths and 211 serious injuries each year attributed to speeding on Minnesota’s highways, and distracted or inattentive driving is a factor in 1 of 4 crashes in the state, resulting in at least 70 deaths and 350 serious injuries.

And even though front seat passengers of vehicles are wearing seat belts in record numbers – 93 percent – still, about 40 percent of all motorists killed in crashes fail to wear seat belts, the Foley Police Department stated. That translates to an average of 105 deaths and more than 200 serious injuries each year.

“Our goal is not about the number of citations we issue or arrests we make,” according to the statement from the Foley Police Department. The goal is to prevent the type of destructive decisions that not only affect the drivers of vehicles but passengers in their vehicles and people in other vehicles on the road, according to the Foley Police Department.

“We are asking all motorists to make smart choices each and every time they get in a vehicle,” the Foley Police Department stated.