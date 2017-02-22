Princeton firefighters to fight for air at U.S. Bank Plaza

They will climb 31 stories in full gear to raise money for the American Lung Association

PRINCETON – A group of Princeton firefighters are about to embark on a mission unlike anything they have ever found in the field.

Princeton Fire Chief Ron Lawrence, team captain and firefighter Bill Jacobson, firefighter Jamin Wood and team member Lauren Alvarez will compete in the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air climb, held at 7 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at U.S. Bank Plaza in downtown Minneapolis.

The Princeton team will be one of many to scale 31 stories of the downtown skyscraper. The Princeton firefighters have never come close to climbing 31 stories as part of a rescue detail. The tallest building in Princeton is the four-story Fairview Northland Medical Center in Princeton, team captain Jacobson said.

“We’re going up in full gear, which includes our jackets, pants, air tanks and helmets,” Jacobson said.

“It’s pretty heavy,” Jacobson said of the gear.

Jacobson and Wood did a practice climb in late January, climbing 17 stories.

The 31 stories the four will climb Saturday translates into 680 steps.

“It’s one heck of a workout,” Jacobson said.

Lawrence has joined Jacobson in warming up on a stair-stepper at Princeton Health & Fitness and have hit 1,000-step marks.

The Fight For Air climb is the largest fundraising climb program in the country, according to the American Lung Association. Donations raised make a significant impact on those affected by lung disease, according to the organization. The funds raised support research, education and patient programs to help the millions of Americans impacted by asthma, COPD, lung cancer, air pollution and other lung diseases.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Princeton Fire Department team was $33 short of its $500 goal. Donations can be made in the name of the Princeton firefighters online at http://bit.ly/2kIvIVJ.

“We’ve received many donations from friends, family, firefighters and members of the community,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson climbed in 2016 with friends from the Big Lake Fire Department. Wood has also done the climb in the past.

The two decided to form a Princeton team after talking with each other about the climb experiences.

Alvarez states on her online climb page that she has never done anything like the climb before.

“It might be tough for me now because I’m a bit out of shape, but as a kid this might have been even tougher for me due to my asthma, so this cause means something to me, too,” Alvarez states.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Minneapolis climb had raised $163,548.13. The climb goal is $270,000.