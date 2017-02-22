Snowmobile team makes seasonal home in Princeton

Racers travel to high-level Snocross competitions

Champion snowmobile racer-rider Adam Renheim and his crew have been living and working out of Princeton since the season started and have traveled to several states for competition.

Princeton – Adam Renheim, of Sweden, makes his living racing snowmobiles and said his team came to the United States for competition because “the sport is bigger here.”

Renheim is here along with girlfriend, Lizen Sessler, and technicians who are members of his Jimmy John’s team: Daniel Gudmarsson, Matthew Aubin and Henrick Revlj. All the team members are from Sweden except for Aubin, who lives in Canada.

In its third season racing in the Amsoil Championship Snocross competition circuit, the team now calls Princeton its home away from home during the snowmobile racing season, which goes from roughly November through March. Renheim said the team was based near Grand Rapids during the first season racing in America but asked to move to a more central location before last season.

The team found shop space in Princeton on 92nd Avenue and lived in Elk River, but the commute to the shop proved to be a detraction from productivity. Before this race season, the team moved to a furnished, temporary home on Green Lake near Princeton.

Renheim said everyone likes having a short 10-minute drive to the shop. He also said the shop itself is good – it’s big enough for the work they need to do and is centrally located to airports and interstates. The team usually drives a big semitrailer to all the races, though sometimes Renheim and Sessler fly. The team returns to Princeton between races, where Renheim mainly works on physical fitness and practices at least twice a week at the ERX Motor Park in Elk River. The other team members fine-tune the four Ski-Doo sleds used for racing. They never have to worry about not having snow because it’s made for the practices and competitions they attend.

“Everywhere they make it,” he said. “I almost never ride on natural snow.”

Within recent weeks, the team had traveled to Winter Park, Colorado, for the X-Games, where Renheim won a silver medal for the second year in a row. Other places they’ve raced recently include Salamanca, New York; Deadwood, South Dakota; Duluth; and Canada. Winnings from the races usually consist of cash, bonuses and trophies; he said the snowmobile manufacturers mostly collaborate for the prizes.

Asked how he ended up in the United States as a rider with the International Series of Champions based in Albertville, Renheim explained that manufacturers often look to the best riders of other countries to compete for their teams. He estimates that he’s probably the most successful rider in Scandinavia at the moment. He earned the international FIM Snowcross World Championship in 2013, 2014 and 2016, and Renheim is the Swedish national snocross champion.

He said the team has always run Ski-Doo machines. Jimmy John’s is the main team sponsor, but Renheim has other sponsors. He rides the snocross circuit, participates in the X-Games and returns to Sweden in time for its biggest races in the spring. In the summer months, Renheim said he rides motocross bikes.

Renheim said in competition, it’s all about the driving and performance. The crew makes sure the machine is finely tuned so it can take the curves, jumps, speed and other rigors of the course, and he makes sure he knows how to capitalize on all of the machine’s abilities to score the best time and cross the finish line first.

He said about the courses, “It’s like a compressed motocross track,” though the snow track is probably rougher.

Lap times usually range from 30 seconds to a minute, depending on the configuration. Renheim said they’re made that way so that fans can see all the action. He said in Sweden, the tracks are longer and generally a bit more intense, where things happen fast.

The 27-year-old has been riding competitively at home for more than 12 years and in the United States for the past three years. Renheim said he started riding snowmobiles with his grandfather, and when he was about 11 years old, his grandpa bought him a small snowmobile of his own.

He said, “After that, you could say I got stuck to it.”

Renheim’s sister, Marica, is also a national, winning snowmobile-racing competitor. He said it doesn’t matter if he’s home or here, he’s always doing the same thing: racing or riding snowmobiles and thinking about racing or riding snowmobiles.