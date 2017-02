2017 Forfeited Land Classification Notice

Determination of the Classification of Tax Forfeited Parcels

Will be done by the Mille Lacs County Board

Meeting Date : April 4, 2017

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Board Room in Historic Courthouse

Questions contact: Nancy Eibes, Deputy Auditor/Treas

320-983-8301 or

[email protected]

Published in the

Union-Times

February 23, 2017

655310