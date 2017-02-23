Gladys Irene Payne, age 93, of Columbia Heights passed away Friday, February 10, at Crestview Lutheran Home.
She is survived by her children, Ronald, Connie (James) Bankston and Donna; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Melvin and Robert Hardy; sister, Jane Totzke; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gladys was preceeded in death by her husband, Ira; 6 brothers and 7 sisters.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (100 Silver Lake Road NW, New Brighton) with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca, MN.
Arrangements are by the Roseville Memorial Chapel in Roseville, MN.
