Notice of Public Hearings – PRINCETON HRA

PUBLIC HEARING

The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Princeton has developed its Yearly and Five Year Plan for the Fiscal Year beginning 7/1/2017 in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. It will be available for review at the Authoritys Office located at 801 N. 3rd Street, Princeton, MN. The Authoritys hours of operation are Monday through Friday between 10:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M.

In addition a public hearing will be held on April 11, 2017 at the Authoritys office at 11:00 A.M.

Published in the

Union-Times

February 23, 2017

654107