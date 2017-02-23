Regional News – News from the surrounding communities

Foley woman killed in Benton Co. crash

On Feb. 18, at about 9 a.m., the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Benton County Road 2 and Benton County Road 78 in Graham Township. Upon arrival at the scene, investigating deputies found that a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee had collided with a 2011 Kia Soul.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that the Jeep Grand Cherokee, being driven by David Carl Wiborg, age 69 of Mound, had been heading northbound on County Road 78 when it failed to yield the right of way at County Road 2 and proceeded into the intersection against a stop sign striking the driver’s side of a westbound Kia Soul on County Road 2, being driven by Dana Marie Backstrom, age 50 of Foley. Backstrom was pronounced dead at the scene. Wiborg was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigating deputies learned that the Jeep driven by Wiborg may have been travelling at an excessive speed.

– Benton Co. Sheriff

Counterfeit $100 leads to police chase

A Crosslake man, 26, was taken into custody following a pursuit Feb. 9 in Elk River.

Here’s how it unfolded, according to the police report.

Police were called at 2:35 a.m. after someone attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a business in Elk River. The party left in a red SUV with North Dakota plates, driving south on Highway 169.

Police located the vehicle merging onto Highway 10. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled east on Highway 10, turning around at the scale and then stopping just west of there, where two women bailed out of the SUV.

The vehicle then continued west on Highway 10 and ultimately entered the Cargill farm fields north of 165th Avenue. Police pursued the vehicle through the fields until the SUV crashed into a tree.

– Elk River Star News

Lake Wobegon Brass Band visiting Onamia

On Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m., the critically acclaimed Lake Wobegon Brass Band (LWBB) will be performing at Onamia High School, 35465 125th Ave. Onamia. The concert is free but guests should come early to ensure they get a seat. Area brass players are also invited to attend a clinic with LWBB players in the afternoon on March 3. For more information about the concert or clinic, contact Onamia Community Education at 320-532-6829.

The LWBB is comprised of educators (music and otherwise), professional musicians, and several who have vocations outside the musical world.

– Onamia Community Ed

‘Shopping’ for a car, he gets a DWI

A 20-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after a police officer observed him in a running vehicle at a business in the 9600 block of Highway 10 at 12:35 a.m. Feb. 10.

The man claimed he was looking to buy the vehicle that was next to where he was parked, according to the police report.

Instead, he was arrested for DWI.